BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $452,211.16

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. BOMB has a total market cap of $452,211.16 and approximately $55,244.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00007273 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034844 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054497 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.06 or 1.00269736 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00065584 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 925,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,940 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

