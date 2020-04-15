BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BNCC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. BNCCORP has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

