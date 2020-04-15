BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to “Outperform”

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.
Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
