BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to “Outperform”

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

