BMO Capital Markets Trims Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price to $21.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

KRUS stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 105,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,874. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $101.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,201,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

