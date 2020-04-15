BMO Capital Markets Raises Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.00

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SGI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 146,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

