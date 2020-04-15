BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FVI. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial set a C$4.40 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.51. 827,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,966. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

