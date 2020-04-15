BMO Capital Markets Cuts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$12.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.16.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,472. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.67.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.