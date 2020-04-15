B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,884. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a boost from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

