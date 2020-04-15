Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 37,652 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BE. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $160,310.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,493.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314 in the last ninety days. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $743.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

