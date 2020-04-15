BlackRock (BLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $6.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $458.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.18.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.