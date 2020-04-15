Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Blackline worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackline by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Blackline by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,585. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,918,134 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

