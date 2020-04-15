Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.24. 2,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,344. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.