Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00328411 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00419667 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.