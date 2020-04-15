BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. 35,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,572. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

