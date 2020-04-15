Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $3.22 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $447,567.69 and approximately $24,639.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00047909 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,830 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

