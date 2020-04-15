Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $470,269.04 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

