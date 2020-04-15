BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73,513.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 73.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $245,437.54 and approximately $73,513.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034572 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054626 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.44 or 1.00226364 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

