Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 17,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of -0.90. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

