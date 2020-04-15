BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 13.2%

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.47, 32,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,744,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,319,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of BIOLASE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

