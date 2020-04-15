Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

