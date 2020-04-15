Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
