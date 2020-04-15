Bezant Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $134,291.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02762201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00223139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.