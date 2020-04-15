BERNcash (BERN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $23,999.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.01062292 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00230792 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007613 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054362 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

