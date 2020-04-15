Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.89. 51,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,301. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.