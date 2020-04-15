Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes $523,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. 6,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

