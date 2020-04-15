Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 81,697 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,697 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.10. 444,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,511. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

