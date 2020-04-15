Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 81,059 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,059 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $175.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.