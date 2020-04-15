Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 164,504 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,504 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

BJUL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

