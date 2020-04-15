Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 147,669 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $164.71. 37,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

