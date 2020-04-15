Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 129,050 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,050 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,469. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

