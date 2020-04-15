Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 216,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

