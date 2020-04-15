Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 19,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,239. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

