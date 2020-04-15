Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 809 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 145,901 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

