Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after acquiring an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.59. The company had a trading volume of 245,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

