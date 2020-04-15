Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,063. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

