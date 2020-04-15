Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 620,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,389,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April comprises 3.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAPR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

