Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 210,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,740.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 516,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

