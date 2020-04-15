Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

