Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.