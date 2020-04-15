Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $12,611,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $2,913,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,142. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

