Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,600 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

MDY traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

