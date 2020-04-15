Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,123,000.

VYM traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 108,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,813. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64.

