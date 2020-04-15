Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $111,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 767,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

