Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF accounts for 0.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 52.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,879,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJUL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

