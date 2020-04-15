Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 824,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June makes up 4.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Shares of UJUN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.