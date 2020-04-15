Berkshire Money Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 86,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

