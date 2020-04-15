Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 779,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,812,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November accounts for 4.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

