Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 6.30 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 29.64

Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benefytt Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies Competitors 256 803 889 62 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies competitors beat Benefytt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

