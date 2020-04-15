Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Coherent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

