Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Coherent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
