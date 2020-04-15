Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.40 million.Belden also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.69 EPS.

BDC opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

