Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.4 million.Belden also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.69 EPS.

Belden stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.15. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

